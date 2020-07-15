Frances Lee Elliott went to be with her precious Lord Jesus on July 8, 2020 at UC Health Hospital in Greeley, Colorado. Frances was born on October 1, 1932 in Miami, Florida to Joseph and Margaret Ellison. Prior to 1952, Frances worked at the telephone company as a long-distance telephone operator in Chattanooga, Tennessee and Miami, Florida. During this time, she met her soon-to-be husband, George Y. Elliott, Jr., through her friend, Jean Elliott (George's sister) while George was home on leave from the U.S. Army. George and Frances were married August 16, 1952 in Miami, Florida. Together they served the Lord in various churches around the country for 44 years, 42 of which they served with Village Missions around the country, including churches in Canby, Lookout and Graeagle, California, Coal Creek Canyon, Colorado, Yountsville, Indiana, Rosedale, Washington State and lastly Kersey, Colorado, where they ministered and retired from after 21 years at Kersey Community Church. Frances greatly enjoyed being a pastor's wife and loved working with children through the Cherub Choir, Vacation Bible School, AWANA and Junior Church. Frances loved and treasured all of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren as gifts from the Lord. One of her favorite things was having her family over to her home, especially during the holidays, where she would serve them meals and just enjoy time together. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Margaret Ellison, husband, George Y. Elliott, Jr., brother, Joseph Ellison, and son-in-law, Chuck Elliot. She is survived by her sister, Mary Ellison, four children: Mary and her husband, Robert Field of Canada, Jo Ellen Elliot of Washington State, Phil and wife Kristine of Colorado and Carol and her husband Kevin Scholfield of Colorado. Frances is also survived by four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kersey Community Church Nehemiah Project. Funeral Service will be at the Kersey Community Church on July 25th at 11am.

