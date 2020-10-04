Frances L. Loos, 87, of Greeley, CO passed away on October 1, 2020 in Greeley. Frances was born April 24, 1933 in Model, Colorado to Paul and Josephine (Denning) Sewald. She attended school in Iliff, where she met the love of her life Leo Loos. Frances and Leo were married on November 27, 1952. They lived in the Northeastern Colorado area for 35 years. Frances worked at the White Kitchen Bakery and Baja Taco's. She was the happiest when she was helping Leo on the farm when she was driving a tractor, beet truck or silage truck. Frances was a member of Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in Windsor and was active with Frontier House in Greeley. She was an avid Broncos and Rockies fan. She enjoyed playing bingo, bridge, ceramics, doing word search puzzles and water color painting. Family was her first love and she was always involved in their activities even after entering the nursing home. She is survived by her daughter Deb and husband Chas Gerk of Windsor, son, Tom Loos and wife Diana of Weldona, and daughter Pam Loos-Johnson and husband Mark Johnson of Windsor; 5 grandchildren; Shawn Loos (Renee), Craig Loos, Tony Gerk (Lauren), Andrew Gerk (Lauren) and Ashley Rusler (Nick) and 12 great-grandchildren. Frances is also survived by 4 brothers; Don, Bernard, Richard and Jim Sewald. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, 3 sisters and 1 brother. A visitation will be held at 5:00pm Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Adamson Life Celebration Home followed by the Recitation of the Rosary at 6:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30am Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 1250 7th St. in Windsor. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Sterling following the Mass. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Parkinson Foundation in care of Adamson Life Celebration Home. Friends may send condolences to the family at adamsoncares.com.

