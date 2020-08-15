Frank E. Delgado, 75, formerly of Greeley, passed away July 14 at Los Mochis, Sinaloa Mexico, losing his battle with COVID-19. He was born on January 17, 1945 in Parks, Nebraska to Jose and Maria (Baldonado) Delgado. A 1963 graduate of Greeley High School, he received the Gold G Letter for leadership and holds a record for running. Frank was a founding partner of Rocky Mountain Perfusionists, Inc. and was instrumental in passing legislation that defined and restricted the title of cardiovascular perfusionist. Frank is survived by his wife Teresita; his children Sheila, Eric (Iza), Theresa, and Francisco; stepchildren Gabriela, Elias, and Bladamere; brothers Willie (Jenny), Raymond (Connie), Tony (Jennifer), and Paul; sisters Janie, Linda, and Debbie (David); one grandson, one great-granddaughter, and several nieces and nephews. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, his infant sister Beulah, sister Rose Platt, and nephew Tim Gonzales. A memorial is planned for a later date, to be determined. Condolences may be sent to sheiladelgadoaz@gmail.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store