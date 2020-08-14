Frank R. Maestas, a longtime resident of Pierce, CO, died unexpectedly on Aug. 8, 2020 at the age of 86 after a short battle with COVID 19.



Frank is survived by his wife, Florence (Archibeque) Maestas, sons Frank Maestas, Mike and Barb Maestas and Chris and Nancy Maestas, grandsons Paul and Francine Maestas and Daniel Lopez, and granddaughters Shannon Timmons and Kristen Maestas.



Frank was born in Talpa, NM, on July 30, 1934 to Florentino and Delfina (Romo) Maestas. On December 25, 1954 he married Florence Archibeque during a ceremony in Ault, Colorado.



Frank was retired, but spent most of his career in the construction field. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed fishing the Poudre River outside Fort Collins, Colorado and Hohnholz Lakes near Jelm, Wyoming. Frank was also a skilled craftsman and gardener, spending much of his retirement growing his beloved Mirasol chili and tending to his pickles and pumpkins for his grandchildren.



Frank was preceded in death by his grandsons Michael and Carlos Maestas.



At this time, there will be no funeral service. Frank was cremated on August 12, and entombment at the Ault Cemetery will be scheduled at a later date.



Frank was a loving husband, father and friend to many. His peaceful demeanor, creativity, and gardening talents will be missed by those who had the pleasure to spend time with this gentle soul.

