Fred Heinze, 97 of Greeley, CO passed away on November 7, 2020 at his residence, Brookdale Assisted Living Facility in Greeley. He was born January 24, 1923 in Gill, CO to Christian and Katherine (Ehrlich) Heinze. Fritz farmed with his brothers in the Eaton/Windsor area. He enjoyed farming, fishing, being with his family, the Denver Broncos and collecting antiques. He married Genevieve (Winnick) on September 19, 1952. Fred was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church. Fred is survived by his sister, Betty Roberts, sons Gary & Stan, Daughter in Law Carol, Granddaughters Tamara and Jaclyn (their spouses), and great grandchildren Madalynn and James and numerous nieces and nephews. Fred is preceded in death by his wife, Genevieve (Winnick), brothers Ed, Henry and Ben, his sisters Pauline Ehrlich and Lydia Weitzel. A Memorial Service will be held this spring for all family and friends to attend. To extend condolences to the family please visit adamsoncares.com

