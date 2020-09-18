1/1
Garth Allen
1947 - 2020
Garth Allen, University of Northern Colorado (UNC) Kenneth W. Monfort College of Business Professor of Law and Finance and Attorney at Law, passed away on September 10, 2020 in Loveland, Colorado at the age of 72. Garth was born to Frank and Leila Allen on December 22, 1947 in Vinton, Iowa. He attended and graduated from the University of Iowa with a Juris Doctorate degree. Throughout his distinguished 47-year career, Garth touched the lives of many students and colleagues alike. He also provided invaluable Insurance Law expertise throughout the United States. Garth was a proud member of the Rotary Club of Greeley, he served as President and represented the chapter at the International Convention. When he wasn't hard at work, Garth spent his time in pursuit of numerous favorite pastimes; annual fishing trips to Canada, visits with friends, hours spent tinkering in his shop, and intense card games of pitch played with his family. He was an avid fan of the UNC Bears and enjoyed supporting the university and the students. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Maggie (Perry) Allen; children, Amanda (Mike) Cook, Garth Tom (Jessica) Allen, and John (Heather) Allen; grandchildren, Perry and Jack Cook; and sisters, Dorothy (Howard) Spence and Linda (Harry) Sievers. Garth was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Richard Allen. Garth was a wonderful man, loved and admired by many. His wit and wisdom will forever be missed. Memorial contributions can be made to either UNC Foundation (for athletics) or Weld County Food Bank, both in care of Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Avenue, Greeley, Colorado 80634. To leave condolences for Garth's family please visit www.adamsoncares.com Life Celebration will be held privately.

Published in Greeley Tribune on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adamson Funeral & Cremation Services
2000 47th Avenue
Greeley, CO 80634
(970) 353-1212
