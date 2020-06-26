Gary Stephenson
1945 - 2020
Gary Stephenson, 74, of Eaton went to be with the Lord on June 17, 2020, from his home in Eaton. Gary was born in Glade, Kan. to Duncan Dane and Fern (Chestnut) Stephenson on Nov. 5, 1945. In 1952, at the age of seven, Gary moved with his family to Greeley where he then graduated from Greeley High School. On June 6, 1965, Gary married his first wife, Bonnie (Bloemker) Lyon, with whom they raised three children. Gary worked as a diesel mechanic most of his life in which he learned his early mechanical skills from both his mother and father. After his divorce, Gary moved to the Denver area. He then married Beverly (Keene) on Feb. 2, 1996. The two of them worked at the Cherry Creek School District, where Gary was a bus mechanic until his retiring. They enjoyed many wonderful years together until Beverly's passing on June 15, 2020. Gary is survived by his children, Michael (Michelle) Stephenson of Eaton, Russell Stephenson of Severance, and stepson Steve McVey of Tenn.; grandchildren, Ramsey Hill, Raven (Kenny) Whitney, Myriah (Preston) Shupe, Mishayla (Caleb) Johnson, Kaylee and Brady Stephenson; six great-grandchildren; sister, Sherry (Frank) Burnett; brother-in-law, Bill Agens; and a large loving extended family. He was preceded in death by his first and second wives; daughter, Laura Stephenson; sisters, Connie Stephenson and Judy Agens; and parents. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020, at First Lutheran Church, 402 Graefe Ave., Ault, Colo. To leave condolences with Gary's family visit NCCcremation.com.

Published in Greeley Tribune on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
First Lutheran Church
