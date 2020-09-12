Geneva Sandoval

Geneva Helen Sandoval (Trujillo), went home to be with the lord on September 7th, 2020 surrounded by her family. Geneva was born on April 6th, 1948 in Mora, New Mexico to Celestino & Andrea Trujillo. She was raised in Ledoux, New Mexico and attended Mora High School. In 1966 she moved to Greeley Colorado and married Clarence Sandoval Sr. (Libert) and had 4 children. Geneva worked at K&K Tax services, Aunt Lydia's Laundromat, as well as the City of Greeley until she retired. Geneva was happiest spending time with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and attending family gatherings with her siblings and extended family. She enjoyed traveling with her family to New Mexico. She was proud of her heritage and wanted everyone to know where she grew up. Most of Geneva's days were spent talking on the phone to her friends and family near and far. She loved going out to eat and playing bingo with her friends and special cousin Ted Trujillo. She had a heart of gold and was loved by all who knew her. Geneva is survived by her 3 children Clarence Sandoval Jr. (Sofia), Renee Sandoval-Martinez (Abel), Michelle Morris (Chad). 8 grandchildren Jennifer Appling (Ron), Desiree Sandoval (Issac), Fidel Sandoval, Efren Martinez & Clifford Sandoval, Tasiah Martinez, Taneiah Martinez (Fredy), & Andrew Morris. 9 great grandchildren Alexys Appling, Ashli Appling, Aaron Appling, N'Layah Perez, Oziah Casas, La'Myah Casas, Aidan Sandoval, Maddix Sandoval & Paisley Sandoval. Siblings 4 sisters Emma Zamora (Jesus Arenivar), Tina Trujillo, Veronica Archuleta (Bob), Cleo Valencia (Jerry). 8 brothers Carlos Trujillo (Arlene), Faustin Trujillo (Maria), Marvin Trujillo (Maria-Concha), Ronald Trujillo (Christina), Orlando Trujillo (Kathy), JoeDan Trujillo (Lizanne), Dennis Trujillo Jr. (JJ) & Joe Trujillo (JoeJoe). She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and God children. She is proceeded in death by her parents Celestino & Andrea Trujillo and son Clifford Sandoval, Granddaughter Andrea Morris, and brother Dennis Trujillo (Kiki). Celebration of Life will be Saturday, September 12th, 2020 from 9:00am -10:30am at Mosaic Church 3451 23rd avenue, Evans CO 80620, followed by interment at Linn Grove Cemetery. Due to COVID restrictions, masks and social distancing are to be observed. Family and friends may leave condolences at www.adamsoncares.com

