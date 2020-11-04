George Albert Boeck, Professor Emeritus in History at the University of Northern Colorado, died on October 31, 2020, at The Bridge in Greeley. He was 93. He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on December 15, 1926, the son of Albert George Boeck and Genevieve Boeck, nee Hatton. His family soon returned to Burlington, Iowa, where he grew up with one brother and two sisters. George loved growing up on the Mississippi River, and playing basketball in high school. He attended Burlington High School, graduating in 1945. At the end of World War II, he was drafted into the Army and stationed in Japan. After his service, he returned to Iowa and married Patricia Ann Roberts of Burlington on May 8, 1948. He then attended Iowa State Teachers College (now University of Northern Iowa) in Cedar Falls, Iowa, where his first son, George Albert Jr., was born in 1949. After teaching high school history in Billings, Montana (where his second son, Stephen Edward, was born in 1953), the family came to Iowa City, where George received his Ph.D. in History from the University of Iowa. He taught briefly at the College of Saint Catherine (now St. Catherine University) in St. Paul, Minnesota, before coming in 1959 to Greeley to teach American history at the University, which was then Colorado State College. He taught at the University for 35 years. When his wife Patricia died in 1973, he was bereft. But soon he began to act like an 18-year-old again, dating several women and buying a zippy sports car. In 1986, he married Johannah Scherrer, and moved to Durham, North Carolina. They divorced early in the 1990s but remained friends, while George returned to Greeley. Along with his academic interests in the history of 19th-century America, George was an aficionado of jazz, especially of the Big Band era. He wrote many articles about jazz history and had an impressive collection of records, which he catalogued in meticulous detail. He was an avid bibliophile, with a passion for Sherlock Holmes and books about Abraham Lincoln. As a younger man, he played tennis every week with his good friend, fellow UNC professor Gary Willoughby. He remained a loyal Hawkeye throughout his life, and was well-known around Greeley for his impressive number of Iowa t-shirts. In later years, he met regularly with a varied group of friends at McDonald's for morning coffee. After a serious fall in his home in 2013, he spent many months in the Life Care Center and after recuperating, became a resident at The Bridge. He is survived by his sister Gloria Yalof, Escondido, California; his son George Jr. (Erika Esau), Pasadena, California; son Stephen Edward, Greeley, Colorado; grandson Max Boeck (Dorothy Walker), Lakewood, Colorado; and great-grandsons Lyle and Louis Boeck.

