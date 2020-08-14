Gerald Kahl

Gerald "Jerry" Edwin Kahl, of Greeley, passed away August 9, 2020, at the North Colorado Medical Center. Jerry was born April 25, 1956, to Wilbert "Willie" and Shirley (Schwartz) Kahl. Jerry attended Greeley Central High School, class of 1975, where he played football. Jerry married Sharon Hankel on February 20th, 1976 and they would have celebrated 45 years of marriage this coming year. Together they raised two lovely daughters, Daina and Sarah. Jerry retired from Martin Marietta as a cement truck driver and a loader operator after forty years of being a dedicated employee. Jerry loved his country and took pride in himself and everything he owned. He was a Broncos, Rockies, and Nascar fan. Some of his favorite hobbies were fishing, golfing, camping and playing softball. Jerry had a wonderful sense of humor and will long be remembered for his witty remarks. He was a long time member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Greeley. But most of all, he was a family man and he had a great love for his whole family, and enjoyed the time they shared together. He is survived by his wife, Sharon, his daughters, Daina (Fred) Bustillos and Sarah (Dominic) Magdaleno, his grandchildren, Brianna, Adrian, Devon and Lauryn, his in-laws, Richard and Ruby Hankel, and one brother. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Wilbert and Shirley. A visitation will be held Monday, August 17, at Allnutt Macy Chapel from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. A Funeral Service will be held at Allnutt Macy Chapel on Tuesday, August 18, at 10:00 am. Interment will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.allnuttgreeley.com to send condolences to the family.

