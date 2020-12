Geraldine Jean Oster, 95, of Fort Collins, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Fort Collins. She was born September 20, 1925 in Freedom, Nebraska to John and Edith (Harris) Dutcher. Geraldine married Norman Oster on September 21, 1947. He passed away March 10, 2009. Geraldine worked as an OB/GYN nurse at Northern Colorado Medical Center in Greeley for 35 years. She is survived by her sons, Gene (Diane) and Mike (Phyllis) Oster; daughter, Cyndie (Russ) Oster Radke; three grandsons and two great-grandsons.

