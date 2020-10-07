Gerri Reichert, 71, of Greeley, Colorado, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at North Colorado Medical Center. She was born July 22, 1949 in Greeley to Robert Kenneth and Eunice Louise (Stolte) Reinick. Being raised and educated in Greeley, Gerri graduated from Greeley West High School in 1967. After graduation, she attended Joslins Cosmetology School in Denver. She worked at Joslins in Greeley until she retired in 1972. Gerri was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Greeley, where she was baptized and confirmed. On June 21, 1970, Gerri married Keith Reichert at Trinity Lutheran Church. Gerri was an Old Mother Bucker with the Greeley Independence Stampede. In November 1970, she went to Germany where Keith was stationed in the US Army. She enjoyed traveling and the family took a two-week trip to California visiting Disneyland and Sea World with Gerri's parents. For 12 years, Gerri took an annual trip to Las Vegas NFR (National Finals Rodeo). She enjoyed crocheting, sewing (she sewed many, many dance recital costumes) and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved rodeos, concerts and was an avid Colorado Eagles fan, but loved all hockey events. Gerri is survived by her husband, Keith of Greeley; daughters, Lynn Schneider of Greeley and Cheri Nestor (Tom) of Hugo; sister, Jan Wiedeman (Terry) of Platteville; grandchildren, Kyle Nestor-Allen (Dirk Nestor-Allen), Heather Leonhardt (Cody), Robert Van Buren (Christa), Erika Nestor, Amber Muncy (Jakob), Tiffany Watt (Mickey) and Gunner Nestor and 11 great-grandchildren and one expected in January. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Stoddard Funeral Home. A Memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Private family interment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Gerri loved the color purple and the family encourages all those attending the memorial service to wear purple. It is requested that all guests wear face coverings. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the Greeley Independence Stampede Scholarship Fund or the American Cancer Society
, both in care of Stoddard Funeral Home, 3205 West 28th Street, Greeley, Colorado 80634. Please visit www.stoddardsunset.com to sign an online guestbook.