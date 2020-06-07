Hannah Sameshima passed away peacefully at her home in Kersey on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Hannah was born on June 19, 1917 to Yaichi and Toyo (Miyamoto) Ogata in North Platte Nebraska. She grew up on her parents' farm. She attended a small rural elementary school before graduating from North Platte High School in 1935 and moved to Colorado with her widowed father and siblings. Hannah met Sam Sameshima at a baseball game and they were married in 1944. They farmed in LaSalle and Kersey before purchasing and operating the Kersey Food Market, a small grocery store on First Street in Kersey. Hannah often sewed quilts and crocheted afghans. She loved music and played the piano at her church for many years and would occasionally play for those having lunch at the Kersey Senior Center. She would often host and cook for family dinner parties or cook food to take on picnics or on fishing trips with her husband Sam and the family. They raised four children: son, Norman (aka Sam) Sameshima of Tempe, Arizona; daughter, Susan (Ron Porter) of Aurora Illinois; son, Stan Sameshima of Kersey, Colorado; and daughter, Karen Sameshima of Nederland, Colorado. She is also survived by her brother, Kenneth (Shiz) Ogata of Oxnard, California and 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Yaichi Ogata; mother, Toyo (Miyamoto) Ogata; husband, Sam Sameshima; and sisters, Sue (Min Kato), Mary (Bill Osaki), Agnes (Dick Hikida), and a brother Dan Ogata. There will be a small private family service and burial. Condolences for the family can be placed at www.allnuttgreeley.com.

