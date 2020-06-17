Hannah (Haun) Schmidt, 104, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Greeley, Colorado. She was born Oct. 22, 1915, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, to German-Russian immigrants Jacob and Marie (Yekel) Haun. On May 30, 1933, she married Harold W. Schmidt in Harrisburg, Nebraska, and celebrated with him more than 65 years of love and endurance. He preceded her in death. Hannah and Harold lived in Scottsbluff, Alliance, Fort Collins, La Salle and Greeley. In her life, she was a stay-at-home mother who raised three children, Ronald, Stuart and Sharon; she also worked as a school cook, grocery store clerk, a baker at Branen's Food Market in Greeley, and a salad chef for Denny and Donna Oyler at Ye Greeley Village Inn in Greeley. When she made cookies, there were always plenty so any nearby child - or adult - could have one. Or maybe two or three. She was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Greeley. She is survived by her children, Ronald Schmidt (Verona) of Albuquerque, N.M., Stuart Schmidt (Therese) of Henderson, Nevada, and Sharon Stahla of Greeley; brothers Ruben Haun of Mountain Home, Idaho, Norman Haun (Yvonne) of Boulder; sister Bonnie Ferguson (Lloyd) of Casper, Wyoming; grandchildren Charles Schmidt (Sherry) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Mary Carol Schmidt (Cindy) of Belton, Missouri, Stephanie Dierking of Kansas City, Missouri, Stephen Schmidt of Henderson, Nevada, Jacqueline Schmidt (Paul Appleby) of Pennington, New Jersey, Chris (Troy) Denike of Littleton, Cindy (Kirk) Haley of Greeley and Jeff Stahla (Susan Harelson) of Loveland; great-grandchildren Aaron Schmidt, Jacob Schmidt, Teddy Appleby, Lillian Appleby, Andrew Denike, Austin Denike, Brian Haley (Monica Nelson), KC Haley (Alisha), Kate Stahla and Will Stahla ; and great-great-grandchildren Allyson Haley, Samantha Haley, Leslie Haley, Tim Haley and Jacklyn Haley. She was preceded in death by her husband; brothers Victor Haun and Raymond Haun; and sisters Marie Eckhardt, Marti Sanders, Esther Bieber and infant sister Martha Haun. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, at Allnutt Funeral Service, 6521 W. 20th St., Greeley. A private graveside service will be held at a later date .

