Harriet Anne Marshall, 87, of Greeley, passed away on September 28, 2020 in Greeley, Colorado. She was born to Glenn Raymond and Violet Valentine (Crider) Cockroft on December 4, 1932 in Phillipsburg, Kansas. She moved with her family from Kansas to Northern Colorado when she was 17 years old. At that time, her parents were one of 3 couples who were the founding members of the Greeley Wesleyan Church, known today as Generations Church. Anne attended and graduated from Kersey High School (now Platte Valley High) in 1950 where she was crowned homecoming queen. In July of 1954, Anne met her future husband, Royce, on a blind date. Having found their true love, they married on March 12, 1955. Royce and Anne celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in March 2015 before Royce passed away later that fall. Anne enjoyed sewing, quilting, knitting and needle work. She loved to cook and bake. In 1984, Royce and Anne opened Anne's Bake Shop in Greeley, and worked together managing and baking. During the ensuing 10 years in business they became well-known for their beautiful and delicious cakes, pies, cookies, donuts and cinnamon rolls. She was a perfectionist in all that she did, from her sewing projects to her cake decorating and baking. She had a beautiful soprano voice and enjoyed singing with her sisters and at family gatherings. Anne was a member of Generations Church, taught children's church for 19 years, served in Women's Ministries, enjoyed being part of the Hearty Souls group and volunteered on the children's ministry work team up until her death. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Anne is survived by her six children, G. Rick (Janice) Marshall, Rod (Mindy) Marshall, Nancy (Clay) Buckingham, Ron (Martha) Marshall, Marilyn (Glenn) Ledall and Randy (Shelley) Marshall; and her grandchildren, Emily, Jared, Amy (Joel), Chad, Abby, Kristen, Alex, Andrew, Victoria, Philip, Aubrey and Ellie; Siblings, Jim (Mary) Cockroft and Linda (John) Head. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Royce Earl Marshall; siblings, Leita Green, Loren Cockroft and Donna Hubbard. Life Celebration visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Avenue in Greeley. Life Celebration memorial will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, October 16, 2020 at Generations Church, 3600 W 22nd Street in Greeley. The family asks that you wear masks and adhere to the social distancing guidelines as directed by staff when attending the viewing or memorial service. To leave condolences for Anne's family, www.adamsoncares.com

