Harriet Leafgren

Harriet Jean Leafgren, of Lucerne, peacefully passed away on August 2, 2020 at Grace Pointe Senior Care in Greeley. She was 89 years young and dearly loved by her family. Harriet was born on October 27, 1930 in Eaton to Arthur and Lily (Erickson) Leafgren as their only daughter and youngest child. She grew up on a farm northwest of Eaton and was active in 4-H projects, athletics, and her church youth group. Harriet graduated from Ault High School in 1948 and later that year her parents built a new home on the family farm east of Lucerne where she lived the remainder of her life. She graduated from Colorado A&M (now Colorado State University) in 1952 with a degree in Vocational Home Economics Education. While in Fort Collins, Harriet was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority. After graduation, she taught home economics at Sterling High School for four years. During summer breaks, she completed a Master of Arts Degree in Elementary Education from Colorado State College (now the University of Northern Colorado). Harriet continued her career with the Greeley School District, first teaching fifth grade at Arlington Elementary School and later was the library/media specialist at Jackson and Scott Elementary Schools before retiring in 1988. During her teaching years, Harriet was active with the Greeley Teacher's Association, serving as the group's president for several terms. She enjoyed many encounters and reunions with former students over the years, remembering most of them by first name, even the ornery kids. After retiring, she worked part-time for the Colorado Education Association for another ten years. Harriet remained an active member of two educational sororities, Alpha Delta Kappa and Delta Kappa Gamma. Faith and family were the focus and joy of Harriet's life. She was an active member of the Eaton Evangelical Free Church, serving in many capacities, including children's church pianist, choir member, Sunday school teacher and on the Missions Board. Harriet was an avid supporter and spectator of her niece and nephews (and their children's) school, sports, and 4-H events. Harriet loved the outdoors and was known as an accomplished cook, gardener, and quilter. She enjoyed travelling with friends and family. Harriet's grandparents were Weld County pioneers, and she was the Leafgren family "historian" and instrumental in her home farm being designated as a Colorado Centennial Farm in 2014. Harriet was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Lily, infant brother Richard, brother Larry in 2006 and brother Bill in 2014. She is survived by her niece, Brenda Trautner and her family and nephews, Brian Leafgren, Brad Leafgren, Roger Leafgren and Craig Leafgren and their families. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Suezann Leafgren. A graveside service will be held at 10:00AM on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Eaton Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to attend this open-air event at their own discretion. An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.moserfuneralservice.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Eaton Evangelical Free Church, Weld County 4-H Foundation or Alpha Delta Kappa (Epsilon Chapter).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store