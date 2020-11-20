Harvey Buxman, 97, of Greeley went to his "forever home" with Jesus on Nov. 17, 2020 in Greeley. Mr. Buxman was born on the family farm in rural Grover on July 27, 1923 to Henry and Mary (Steinmark) Buxman. He graduated from Grover High School in 1941, and continued to work on the farm and eventually became a self-employed dairy farmer for several years in Weld County. He also worked in the transportation industry for over 25 years and retired in 1985. Harvey always had a garden and gave away most of the bounty. He was an avid reader, enjoyed family gatherings, and loved spending time in the mountains. Harvey is survived by his daughter Sharon (Ron) Ianitello of Johnstown; sons Darwin (Christine) Buxman of Johnstown, Keith Buxman of Greeley, John Buxman of Auburndale, FL, and Timothy Buxman of Greeley; brother, Harold (Bud) Buxman of Greeley; sister Marion Kercher of Greeley; 10 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and 3 great great grandchildren. Harvey is preceded in death by his son Harvey R. Buxman; granddaughter Taylor Buxman; brothers: Fred Buxman, Ezra Buxman, Paul Buxman, John Buxman, Henry Buxman, and Dan Buxman; and sisters: Hannah Lesser and Rachel Weigel. Due to Covid services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Christian Motorcyclists Association's Run For the Son in care of Marks Funeral & Cremation Service, 9293 Eastman Park Dr, Windsor, CO 80550. Checks can be made out to Christian Motorcyclists Association or CMA and write Run For the Son on the memo line. Online condolences may be made at www.marksfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store