Harvey was born in Hudson, Colorado on Nov. 5, 1927 to Harvey Newton McPeek Sr. and Elizabeth Clarissa Cook. He was married to Iva Eileen Chamberlain on Dec. 10, 1953. Harvey worked as a carpenter for Hutchinson Homes the majority of his life. He also had a small farm in Hudson. His grandparents, mother and siblings arrived in Hudson on a box car train from Kansas in 1910. He was a lifetime resident of Hudson and Weld County. He enlisted in the Navy right after receiving his diploma from Hudson High School in 1944. He served four years during World War II. He returned home to Hudson until recalled to service in the South Pacific during the Korean War. He served on an escort destroyer ship that accompanied Admiral Byrd during the explorations of Antarctica. In retirement, he enjoyed his farming, taking care of cattle. He was a master at gardening. He spent hours during the cold weather woodworking in his shop. During his life, he was a member of the Methodist Church, a Boy Scout Master, Beekeeper, and was a member of the American Dahlia Society. He served his community on the Hudson Sewerage Authority. A few months ago he broke his hip at home. His health declined and he passed away at Brookdale Assisted Living in Brighton, Colorado. Harvey is preceded in death by both parents; daughter, Sharon; sister, Effidale Ellis; and brother, James McPeek. He is survived by his wife, Iva Eileen McPeek (Hudson); brother, Robert (Ft. Lupton); sons, Daniel McPeek (Lakewood), Craig (Ana) McPeek (Hudson) and John (Dionne) McPeek (Castle Rock); daughters, Carol McPeek (Ft. Collins), Iva (Roy) Richter (Loveland); nine grandchildren; and several great grandchildren. Private services honoring Harvey will be at Ft. Logan National Cemetery, in Denver, Colorado.

