Helen (Britton) Bolognesi
Helen (Britton) Bolognesi, 91, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 8, 2020. She was born in Brainerd, MN to Sewell and Mildred (Stuntz) Britton. Helen was raised on her parent's farm in Pillager, MN. Her upbringing kindled her love of animals, in particular Labrador Retrievers, Holstein cows and wolves. After graduating from Pillager H.S. at the top of her class, Helen attended a 3 year nursing diploma program at Bethesda Hospital in St. Paul, MN and again, was the valedictorian of her class. Some years later she received a Baccalaureate of Science in Nursing from UNC in Greeley, CO. After retiring from the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, she volunteered at the hospital, the Old West Museum, the Laramie County Library, the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, the annual Cheyenne AKC Dog Show and was an election judge. Helen was an avid reader, worked the daily crossword puzzle religiously, loved to travel, collected cookbooks and recipes with a passion, played piano for pleasure, was a loyal fan of the Denver Broncos and thoroughly enjoyed playing bridge. She was a member of Saint Christopher's Episcopal Church and belonged to the Saint Elizabeth's Guild. She was active in the Cheyenne Chapter of the DAR, Sigma Theta Tau- nursing honorary, Lambda Sigma Tau- science honorary, the AAUW and the AARP. Helen had a lovely smile, a keen sense of humor, made and kept lifelong friendships wherever she lived and was a wonderful mother. She is survived by two daughters, Andrine Nichols of South Colton, NY and Allison LaFave of Cheyenne, WY; 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Leah (Britton) Neuberger and son-in-law Thomas Nichols. Cremation has taken place. A family celebration of life will be held in Upstate NY at a future date. Condolences maybe offered a www.wrcfuneral.com. Memorial donation may be made to Guide Dogs for the Blind or the Humane Society.

Published in Greeley Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
