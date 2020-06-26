Henry "Hank" Spencer, 75, of Evans, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland. Hank was born on October 14, 1944 in Omaha, Nebraska to Harry Spencer, Sr. and Frances (Dahmer) Spencer. He attended North Platte High School in North Platte, Nebraska. On August 11, 1973, Hank married Catherine Kaumans in Greeley. They made their residence in Evans since 1981. He worked for Noffsinger Manufacturing for 35 years. Hank enjoyed playing pool and cards, watching old Westerns and working on jigsaw puzzles. He is survived by his loving wife, Catherine Spencer of Evans; daughters, Angie Spencer of Evans and Maggie Kaumans of Evans; brothers, Junior Spencer of Julesburg, Mike Spencer of Nebraska and Danny Spencer of Nebraska; sisters, Linda Ball of Nebraska, Margie Barger of Greeley and Mary Lorenzo of Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Frances; brothers, Larry, Leonard, and Steven; and sisters, Cathy, Joanne and Donna. Celebration of Life will be held at his niece's home at 501 1st Avenue, LaSalle, Colorado on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. A private inurnment will be at Linn Grove Cemetery. Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at www.moserfuneralservice.com.

