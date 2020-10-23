Ivy Deeann Daughterey, 61, of Greeley passed away October 19, 2020 at North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley. She was born May 10, 1959 to William and Dorris (Daire) Griffin in Greeley. She grew up in Greeley where she graduated from Greeley Central High School in 1977. After graduating, she entered UNC on a track scholarship. She was a longtime member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church, where she was confirmed. Ivy was active, and she enjoyed roller skating, volleyball, and band playing the flute. She worked as a cashier most of her working career. Ivy is survived by her two sons, Richard Rhoads of Evans and Shaun Rhoads of Greeley; sister, Katherine Griffin of Greeley; brothers, William Griffin II (Linda) of Greeley, Michael Griffin (Gail) of Wellingon, Glenn Griffin (Annie) of Greeley and Theo Griffin (Rosalyn Williams) of Greeley. She was preceded in death by her parents and Gregg Rhoads, her first husband. Memorial Service 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Stoddard Funeral Home. Ivy was active in fundraising for The Muscle Dystrophy Association. Please consider memorial contributions to The Muscle Dystrophy Association in care of Stoddard Funeral Home, 3205 W. 28th Street Greeley, Colorado 80634. Please visit www.stoddardsunset.com to sign an online guestbook.

