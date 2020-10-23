1/1
Ivy Daughterey
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ivy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ivy Deeann Daughterey, 61, of Greeley passed away October 19, 2020 at North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley. She was born May 10, 1959 to William and Dorris (Daire) Griffin in Greeley. She grew up in Greeley where she graduated from Greeley Central High School in 1977. After graduating, she entered UNC on a track scholarship. She was a longtime member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church, where she was confirmed. Ivy was active, and she enjoyed roller skating, volleyball, and band playing the flute. She worked as a cashier most of her working career. Ivy is survived by her two sons, Richard Rhoads of Evans and Shaun Rhoads of Greeley; sister, Katherine Griffin of Greeley; brothers, William Griffin II (Linda) of Greeley, Michael Griffin (Gail) of Wellingon, Glenn Griffin (Annie) of Greeley and Theo Griffin (Rosalyn Williams) of Greeley. She was preceded in death by her parents and Gregg Rhoads, her first husband. Memorial Service 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Stoddard Funeral Home. Ivy was active in fundraising for The Muscle Dystrophy Association. Please consider memorial contributions to The Muscle Dystrophy Association in care of Stoddard Funeral Home, 3205 W. 28th Street Greeley, Colorado 80634. Please visit www.stoddardsunset.com to sign an online guestbook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greeley Tribune on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Stoddard Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stoddard Funeral Home
3205 West 28th Street
Greeley, CO 80634
9703307301
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stoddard Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved