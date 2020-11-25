Jack Allen Roberts, Jr. 79, of Greeley passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at his home. Jack was born to Helen "Juanita" Fort and Jack Roberts, Sr. on August 16, 1941, in Greeley, CO, and graduated from Evans High School in 1960. Jack joined the Army in 1966 and served active duty through 1971. Jack was a highly decorated veteran and served as a green beret in the 75th Ranger Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division, obtaining the following medals/honors while serving in the Vietnam War: Silver Star, Bronze Star, and multiple Purple Hearts, among many other commendations. After Jack retired from active duty, he continued to serve through the Army Reserves and National Guard through 1986. Jack was employed doing construction and concrete work and was recently an armored vehicle security guard before retiring. After which he enjoyed his time as a crossing guard at Meeker Elementary. Jack was very active in the Military Order of the Purple Heart and the Weld County Veterans Memorial and loved to watch old westerns, fish, and play with his furry pups. He was an avid football fan and especially enjoyed fishing trips to Canada with his good friend Donn Reid. Jack was preceded in death by his parents and loving partner of 44 years, Bonnie Brethauer. He is survived by his son, Brett Roberts (Jamie), daughter Tammy Hollinger, and Bonnie's daughters Julie Strand, Sheryl (Rick) Schroth, and Cindy (Tim) Held, as well as 13 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 3 nieces, and 2 nephews. A private service will be held at Moser Funeral Home, Evans, CO, at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, with public interment following at Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Greeley VFW Post 2121 or the Weld County Veterans Memorial.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store