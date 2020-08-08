Jack John Degenhart, 89, of Fort Morgan, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the East Morgan County Hospital in Brush. He was born March 18, 1931 in Sterling to Francis and Mary (Sewald) Degenhart. Jack married Shirley Will on February 17, 1963 in Greeley. He was a member of Saint Helena's Catholic Church in Fort Morgan. He was also a life member of Elks Lodge 1143 in Fort Morgan. Jack enjoyed reading, traveling, and tending to his vegetable garden. He loved his family and they were very important to him. Survivors include, children, Joel Degenhart of Fort Morgan, and Julie Degenhart also of Fort Morgan, sister, Rosemary Schlenz of Sterling, brother, Larry Degenhart (Norma) of Penrose, and 4 grandchildren, Bronson Lenhardt, Klayton Degenhart, Alex Degenhart and Jack Degenhart. Jack was preceded in death by his wife Shirley who died in April of this year, sisters, Gertrude Bayley and Helen Goering, brothers, Frank and John Degenhart, and his parents. There will be a Rosary Vigil Monday, August 10, 2020 at 6:00 pm at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Fort Morgan. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 10:00 am at Saint Helen's Catholic Church in Fort Morgan. Interment will follow at 2:00 pm at the Linn Grove Cemetery in Greeley. Memorial Gifts to Alzheimer's Research.

