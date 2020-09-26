Jack Garcia, 65, of Greeley, Colorado, passed away on September 21, 2020 in Greeley, Colorado. He was born to Tito Jr. and Petra (Martinez) Garcia on July 14, 1955 in Greeley, Colorado. Jack proudly served in the US Marine Corp and was honorably discharged. Jack enjoyed golfing, watching sports and listening to music. Above all, he loved and adored his family, especially his daughter and grandchildren. He was truly a "Jack of many trades", who worked at building, painting, and fixing anything! He will be deeply missed by all that knew him. He is survived by his daughter, Andrea Williams; grandchildren, Cameron Burson and Skye Catha; sisters, Annette (Rick) Onorato and Rochelle Garcia-Gomez (Chris Gomez) and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was known as "Papa Jack" by many of the kids he helped raise. He had a large circle of friends whom dearly loved him and supported him.He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. Memorial contributions can be made in Jack Garcia's name to the Rodarte Center in Greeley, in care of Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Avenue, Greeley, Colorado 80634. To leave condolences for Jack's family, www.adamsoncares.com Mass will be held at 11 am, Monday, September 28, 2020 at St. John Baptist Catholic Church, 1000 Country Acres Drive in Johnstown.

