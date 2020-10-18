1/1
Jarrod Magnuson
1989 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jarrod's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jarrod Neal Magnuson, 31, of Greeley went to be with his heavenly Father Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was born July 1, 1989 in Greeley to Herman "Butch" and Jayne (Rugh) Magnuson. Jarrod graduated from Greeley Central High School in 2008 and attended the University of Northern Colorado for one year before transferring to Fort Lewis College. He played football there for one year and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Criminology and Sociology in 2013. Working his first job as a correctional youth officer at Platte Valley Youth Services, he found his calling in working with youth and later became a detention case manager with SB-94. He then went on to join the family business, Valley Fire Extinguisher. He loved football and coached briefly at Mountain View High School. He also enjoyed golf, camping, fishing, shooting, and being in the outdoors. He was a gourmet cook and grill master, entertaining others frequently. He could always light up a room with his smile and witty personality. Jarrod's family will remember his warm embraces and giving heart. Jarrod was a member of Ducks Unlimited and loved the Boston Red Sox. Thankful to have shared his life are his mother, Jayne; brother, Ryan (Katie) Magnuson; grandparents; Chuck (Janet) Rugh and Herman (Cherlene) Magnuson, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, grandmother Barbara Magnuson and aunt Kimberly Higuera. A Life Celebration will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 22 at Foundations Church, 1380 N Denver Avenue, Loveland. Memorial gifts may be made to "Boys & Girls Club" in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Friends and family may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greeley Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Foundations Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved