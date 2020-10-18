Jarrod Neal Magnuson, 31, of Greeley went to be with his heavenly Father Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was born July 1, 1989 in Greeley to Herman "Butch" and Jayne (Rugh) Magnuson. Jarrod graduated from Greeley Central High School in 2008 and attended the University of Northern Colorado for one year before transferring to Fort Lewis College. He played football there for one year and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Criminology and Sociology in 2013. Working his first job as a correctional youth officer at Platte Valley Youth Services, he found his calling in working with youth and later became a detention case manager with SB-94. He then went on to join the family business, Valley Fire Extinguisher. He loved football and coached briefly at Mountain View High School. He also enjoyed golf, camping, fishing, shooting, and being in the outdoors. He was a gourmet cook and grill master, entertaining others frequently. He could always light up a room with his smile and witty personality. Jarrod's family will remember his warm embraces and giving heart. Jarrod was a member of Ducks Unlimited and loved the Boston Red Sox. Thankful to have shared his life are his mother, Jayne; brother, Ryan (Katie) Magnuson; grandparents; Chuck (Janet) Rugh and Herman (Cherlene) Magnuson, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, grandmother Barbara Magnuson and aunt Kimberly Higuera. A Life Celebration will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 22 at Foundations Church, 1380 N Denver Avenue, Loveland. Memorial gifts may be made to "Boys & Girls Club" in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Friends and family may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store