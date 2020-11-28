Waukesha, WI - Found peace November 22, 2020, at the age of 90. She is survived by her twin sister, Joyce (the late Dick) Fullington, cousins, and was a loving aunt to 7 nieces and nephews and 16 great nieces and nephews in WI, and faithful friend and co-worker to Betty, Doris, Rosemary, Ardis, Carol and Mary. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bud and Agnes Hedberg and her brother Bob (the late Mary) Hedberg. The family would like to thank Grace Pointe Senior Care for their gentleand supportive care of Jean. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, Sisters of the Blessed Virgin Mary of Dubuque, IA, Alter and Rosary Society of St. Peter's Catholic Church-Greeley, and the University of Northern Colorado-Women's Athletics Trailblazers. Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Milwaukee, WI. Church and Chapel Ritter Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, please call 262-788-8030 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.