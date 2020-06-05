Jean Pearl Phillips
1936 - 2020
Jean P Phillips unexpectedly passed away on 5/29 at 83.

Born July 27, 1936 to Lloyd and Arvella Allen. The middle of three children, all of whom proceeded her in death.

Jean is survived by her children, Nancy Kopcho (Richard); Carolyn Ballard (Keith); and Kenneth Phillips (Shelly). Three grand kids: Clinton Ballard (Jamie); Tyson Ballard (Danielle); Malissa and (Chrisitian) Kopcho-White; and two great granddaughters Demery and Sloane Ballard.

She will be missed.

Published in Greeley Tribune from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
