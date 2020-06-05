Jean Phillips
Jean P Phillips unexpectedly passed away on 5/29 at 83. Born July 27, 1936 to Lloyd and Arvella Allen. The middle of three children, all of whom proceeded her in death. Jean is survived by her children, Nancy Kopcho (Richard); Carolyn Ballard (Keith); and Kenneth Phillips (Shelly). Three grand kids: Clinton Ballard (Jamie); Tyson Ballard (Danielle); Malissa and (Chrisitian) Kopcho-White; and two great granddaughters Demery and Sloane Ballard. She will be missed. The memorial service will be Monday June 8th, 10:00 am at Moser Funeral Service, 3501 S. 11th Ave, Evans CO. An online guestbook and obituary available at www.moserfuneralservice.com.

Published in Greeley Tribune on Jun. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Moser Funeral & Cremation Service
3501 S. 11th Avenue
Evans, CO 80620
970-330-6824
