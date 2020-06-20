Jeffrey Sword

Jeffrey S. Sword, 45, died Sunday June 14th 2020 in his home in Fort Collins, CO. Taken from his wife, Staci, and daughter, Madi, far too soon, Jeff passed unexpectedly. Jeff of Marsha Sword of Loveland and Ron Sword of Greeley, spent his time owning and running The Crown Pub of Fort Collins for the past 23 years. Jeff enjoyed spending his time on the river, be it rafting or fishing, in Las Vegas, at the craps table, and on the golf course.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store