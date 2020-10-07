Jennifer Intulaksana, 66, of Greeley, passed away on September 25, 2020 in Greeley, Colorado. She was born to Richard and Mary (Keefer) Bard on October 2, 1953 in Las Alamos, New Mexico. Jennifer attended and completed her high school education in New Mexico before moving and attending UNC in Greeley, where she received her bachelor's in Special Education. Jennifer loved to travel to New Mexico, California and Las Vegas where she enjoyed gambling at the casinos. She enjoyed gathering and hosting for friends and family. Above all, she absolutely loved super grandma to her grandchildren. Jennifer is survived by children, Chris Intulaksana (Chantel Fuente) and Kayla Intulaksana (Xande Craveiro-Lopes); grandchildren, Markus, Michael and Jax; her mother; siblings, Christopher (Karen) Bard and Peggy (Al) Maury; sister-in-law, Nava (Nope) Pradappet and a large extended friends and family. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Verawat Intulaksana and her father. Memorial contribution in Jennifer Intulaksana's name can be made to the Weld County Food Bank in Care Of Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Avenue, Greeley, Colorado 80634. To leave condolences for Jennifer's family, www.adamsoncares.com Memorial gathering will be held 11 am, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Adamson Life Celebration Home in Greeley.

