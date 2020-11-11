Jerry Lee Anderson, 79, a retired oil and gas trucking operations manager of Edmond, Oklahoma, departed our world to join his family and beloved wife Carol Ann Anderson in heaven after a brief illness. Born to Marshall and Eunice Anderson on September 25, 1941 in Greeley, Colorado, Jerry graduated from Greeley's College High School in 1959 and went on to attend the University of Colorado at Denver before taking a job for an energy company in Louisiana, the first of many he would go on to hold over the next four decades as he helped grow America's oil and gas industry. Companies Jerry worked for during his career include B.F. Walker, Turner Brothers, Belger Cartage Service, Hodges Trucking Company and Garrett Brothers, among others. Early on in his career, Jerry's life changed in a big way when he came to Oklahoma and met the love of his life, Carol. While some probably thought he was making a mistake, he proposed to marry her and she accepted. They wed on June 2, 1967. With his vows, he not only became Carol's husband. He also willingly stepped into becoming a father to Carol's children, Larry, Jack, Brenda and Joe. The family made its home in Edmond. One thing those who knew Jerry will remember best about him was the unconditional love he expressed throughout his life for not only Carol, but for the kids. Besides earning an income to help keep everyone clothed and fed, he also routinely rode motorcycles with Larry, coached Jack's baseball team for multiple years and shared his love for fishing and hunting with all of his kids, especially Joe. He also even-handedly watched over kids who didn't always exactly behave as he helped them ultimately reach adulthood. Later in life, Jerry and Carol enjoyed traveling to places as far away as Alaska, Jackson Hole Wyoming, Niagara Falls and other places. They especially enjoyed numerous trips they made over the decades to Jerry's native Colorado and spent a great deal of time during the past 20 years at Lake Eufaula, where they made many long lasting friendships. Jerry also possessed a special passion for his canine friends. From the time he was a youngster and had a bulldog named Mack through October as he celebrated the second birthday of his beloved Giant Schnauzer Bear, he would often recount stories about his pets. Others he loved and cared for throughout his life include Sugar, Cajun, Daniel, Blaze and Smokey. There is no doubt that 2020 has brought all of us significant challenges that have impacted our lives in ways we never will forget. While we will miss Jerry, we are celebrating his positive impact on all of our lives and rejoice that he's moved on to a better place where we know he's with Carol, who passed in 2015, and other departed family members. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall Hugh Anderson of Greeley and Las Vegas, Nevada, and Eunice Stroh Anderson of Greeley and Sunland, Arizona, and his younger brother, Thomas Anderson, of Santa Fe, New Mexico and The Woodlands, Texas, who died earlier this year. He is survived by an aunt, Mary E. Anderson Bedford of Chico, California, plus many cousins. He also is survived by his children, Larry, of Oklahoma City, Brenda Anderson Kohn of New Jersey, Joe of Edmond, and Jack Money, also of Edmond. He also will be missed by his grandchildren Rachel and Adina Kohn, both of New Jersey, Lisa Alderson, of Celeste, Texas, Justin Anderson, of Perkins, two great-grandchildren and his children's spouses, Vicki, Salynn, Steve and especially Annie, who provided a great deal of comfort, care and support to Jerry during the final 18 months of his life. A socially-distanced, outdoor service for Jerry is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday, November 14, at Matthews Funeral Home in Edmond. Memorials remembering Jerry, made to Free to Live of Edmond, would be appreciated.

