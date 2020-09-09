1/1
Jesse Aguirre
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jesse's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jesse Lee Aguirre, of Aurora, formerly of Greeley, passed away September 5, 2020, at the Medical Center of Aurora. Jesse was born on June 23, 1970, to Francisco and Martina (Villarreal) Aguirre. Jesse was kindhearted, intelligent and loving family man. He was a great provider and was extremely hardworking. He was outgoing and left an impact on those around him with his clever wit and humor. He enjoyed sports and spending time with his family. Jesse is survived by his sons, Jayden and Jesse Aguirre Jr., his mother, Martina Villarreal and five siblings. A visitation will be held at Allnutt Macy Chapel Thursday, September 10, at Allnutt Macy Chapel, 6521 W. 20th Street, from 5:00 to 9:00 pm. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 11, at Allnutt Macy Chapel, 10:00 am. Please visit www.allnuttgreeley.com to send condolences to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greeley Tribune on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allnutt Funeral Service-Greeley
6521 W 20Th St
Greeley, CO 80634
(970) 352-3366
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Allnutt Funeral Service-Greeley

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved