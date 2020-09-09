Jesse Lee Aguirre, of Aurora, formerly of Greeley, passed away September 5, 2020, at the Medical Center of Aurora. Jesse was born on June 23, 1970, to Francisco and Martina (Villarreal) Aguirre. Jesse was kindhearted, intelligent and loving family man. He was a great provider and was extremely hardworking. He was outgoing and left an impact on those around him with his clever wit and humor. He enjoyed sports and spending time with his family. Jesse is survived by his sons, Jayden and Jesse Aguirre Jr., his mother, Martina Villarreal and five siblings. A visitation will be held at Allnutt Macy Chapel Thursday, September 10, at Allnutt Macy Chapel, 6521 W. 20th Street, from 5:00 to 9:00 pm. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 11, at Allnutt Macy Chapel, 10:00 am. Please visit www.allnuttgreeley.com to send condolences to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store