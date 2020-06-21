Jessie Jacobs

Jessie Alice Jeanette Jacobs, 83, passed away on June 2nd, at her home in Greeley Colorado. Jessie was born on March 26th, 1938, in Fairplay Colorado to Dr & Mrs. John T Jacobs Jr. After graduating from the University of Colorado Boulder, she moved to Los Angeles California, where she earned two MFA's from UCLA. After teaching at the University of Vermont she returned to the Los Angeles area and opened an art gallery in the 1960's. In the early 70's she moved to San Jose, California where she taught at San Jose State university, and then later at the San Francisco Art Institute. While in the SF Bay Area, she founded WordWorks, where she curated works by up and coming artists, spawning offshoots like the Works gallery. In the 1980's, WordWorks was reopened as the San Jose Museum of Contemporary Art. Some of her sculptures are still on display at public venues. In the mid 1980's, Ms. Jacobs joined the Peace Corp, and spent 2 years in the West African nation of the Gambia. She eventually moved back to Colorado in the late 1980's to manage the family properties located in Downtown Greeley, Colorado. Jessie was an artist, business woman, writer, rescuer of animals, and a woman with a big heart who unabashedly spoke her mind. Jessie was often seen in Greeley's 4th of July Parade in her small yellow buggy topped with a witch's hat and broom. Known as 'Greeley's Witch', many were fortunate to have their Tarot card reading, both out of her home, and in Downtown Greeley. She is survived by her sons: Branden Jacobs and spouse Elizabeth of Pennsylvania; John T Jacobs III of Greeley Colorado; and her two granddaughters Vivian and Suzanna of Pennsylvania. Jessie gave generously to animal charities and her family asks that in lieu of flowers, people make donations in her name to an animal charity of their choice.
Published in Greeley Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.