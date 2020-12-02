Joanne "Jody" L. Roggy, 84, of Greeley, passed away November 23, 2020 at Northern Colorado Medical Center in Greeley. Jody was born January 29, 1936 to John and Vida (Herndon) Linton. Jody grew up in Grand Island, Nebraska, where she met her future husband in junior high school. They married upon graduation from high school and have been married for 67 years. Jody supported and followed her husband as they moved from Nebraska to Pueblo, Colorado. They also lived in Sterling before finally settling in Greeley. Jody loved her family above all else. She was fiercely loyal, "tough as nails" when she needed to be and didn't think twice about sacrificing if it meant the happiness of anyone in the family. She was strong in her faith and modeled Christian values for her family. Jody loved music and holidays. Any holiday was cause for celebration and visitors were treated to a home decorated with festive mementos. Jody especially loved Christmas, the food, decorations and family celebrations were the best and all of her children and grandchildren strive to replicate these memories with their own families because of her legacy. An avid football fan, she loved watching kids' games, watching her husband and sons coach, and watching the Denver Broncos. Jody knew more about football than most, her armchair coaching advice was usually spot on. If you were to ask people what they remember about Jody, they would without a doubt talk about her wit and sense of humor. She was fun to be around and made others laugh. Her ability to make light of a situation brought so much joy to others. She will be remembered for her funny sayings and expressions, many of which live on in our family. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Roggy, her children Mark (Robyn), Mitch (Stef), Jana (Glenn) and Jone (Billy), her seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her grandsons, Tyler and Brian Roggy. Memorial contributions may be made to The Success Foundation, in care of Allnutt Funeral Service, Macy Chapel, 6521 W. 20th Street, Greeley, CO 80631. Please visit www.allnuttgreeley.com to send condolences to the family.

