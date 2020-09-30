1/1
Joe Lopez
Joe A. Lopez, 53 of Greeley passed away September 26, 2020 at Northern Colorado Medical Center. He was born on March 20, 1967 to Joe Lopez and Julia Eleanor (Cordova) Lopez in Greeley, CO. Joe grew up in Greeley and attended Greeley Central High School and was very proud to be a Northern Coloradoan. Joe was happily married to his soulmate Anita Marie (Salazar) for 35 years. He was a dedicated father and very proud grandfather, and had unconditional love for his family that showed no bounds. He was self-employed providing various handyman services for many years. Joe was an avid reader, a fan of Louie Lamour and anything historical. Always an avid sports lover he was a hard-core Denver Broncos and Nuggets fan. He absolutely loved music of all genres, especially classic rock. Joe was a patriot and graduated basic training, Fort Sill Lawton, Ok. Joe is survived by his parents, sons; Anthony D. Salazar and wife Susan of Greeley, Victor Joe Lopez of Greeley, and Michael A. Lopez of Greeley, his daughters; Emily A. Lopez of Greeley, Lillea M. Lopez and husband Ernesto Palmese of Greeley, and Kimberly Jo Lopez of Greeley; his brother, Anthony Lopez of Greeley and sister Jennifer Tucker of Texas and 9 beautiful grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Victor Cordova. A visitation will be held 5:00pm - 7:00pm Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Adamson Life Celebration Home. A Life Celebration service will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Adamson's. Friends may leave condolences at www.adamsoncares.com.

Published in Greeley Tribune on Sep. 30, 2020.
