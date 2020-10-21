John Allen

John Jay Allen passed away on October 18, 2020 in Loveland, Colorado at the age of 39. John was born in Greeley, Colorado to Garth and Maggie Allen on the Fourth of July, 1981. Consequently, every year there was a parade and fireworks in his honor. He graduated high school from University High School and attended the University of Northern Colorado. John was a lifelong sports lover, who enjoyed cheering for the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Rockies and UNC Bears; and also coaching kids' baseball—teaching them not only fundamental skills but a true love for the game. He loved fishing, golfing, a good game of cards, and cherished his time with buddies, family, and his favorite four-legged friend Cooper. He is survived by his wife Heather (Patterson) Allen; mother, Maggie Allen; brother, Garth Tom (Jessica) Allen and sister, Amanda (Mike) Cook; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rick and Sandy Patterson; sister-in-law, Christiana (Markus) Malessa; nieces and nephews, Perry and Jack Cook and Sebastian and Savannah Malessa. John was preceded in death by his father, Garth Allen. John was friendly, fun, and always up for a good time and a good joke. The smile on his face and laughter in his voice will forever be missed. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 4:30 pm at Allnutt Funeral Service, Macy Chapel, 6521 West 20th Street, Greeley, CO 80634. Due to COVID-19 restrictions on social gatherings, there is limited capacity so the service may also be viewed via livestream. You can find the link at www.allnuttgreeley.com on John's obituary site. Memorial contributions can be made to either Friends of Baseball or A Woman's Place (where John's wife Heather serves on the board), both in care of Allnutt Funeral Service, Macy Chapel, 6521 W. 20th Street, Greeley, CO 80634. To leave condolences for John's family please visit www.allnuttgreeley.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store