John Price Hall
John Price Hall, 59, of Aurora, CO passed away Oct 11, 2020 in El Paso, TX doing what he loved. Born Jan 17, 1961 in Glendale, CA, John was the son of Judith (Allin) Crumley & Jimmie Hall. John graduated from Greeley Central High School. He worked for many years at King Soopers & spent the past nearly 20 years working as a Master Electrician primarily in the oil fields of Alaska, North Dakota, & Colorado. John was working in New Mexico at the time of his death. John enjoyed reading, rock climbing, camping, hunting, hiking, riding his motorcycle, attending concerts, cooking, playing "Got You Last", & spending time with people he loved. John is survived by his partner Nancy Welch, former wife Crystal Hall, ten children Ethan (Dana Rafoth), Brenna (Denis Pedde), James (Cayley), Taryn, Gavin, John Connor, Aubrey, Moira, Gwyneth, & Fiona Hall, sister Kimberly Hall-Camper, father Jimmie Hall, & granddaughter Anastasia Hall-Wieting. A memorial is planned for Thurs, Oct 29 at 11:00 at Christ Community Church, 1301 15th St., Greeley, CO. All are welcome. Masks & appropriate social distancing required. A Zoom viewing will be available to those unable to attend. Due to Covid restrictions, the reception to follow is limited to invited guests. Memorial gifts can be made to: The John Hall Memorial GoFundMe.

Published in Greeley Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
