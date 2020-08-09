John R. Votrobek, Jr, 96, passed from earthly life on August 1, 2020 at Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, Castle Rock, Colorado. Mr. Votrobek was born on July 17, 1924 in Omaha, Ne. to John and Antoinette Votrobek. He married Delores A. Jadlowski on June 12, 1948. Mr. Votrobek grew up in St. Stanislaus parish and received his education in Omaha, Ne, graduating from high school in 1942. He worked for Cudahy Packing Company until entering the U.S. Navy during World War II on April 20, 1943. After boot camp, he attended both Radio and Submarine School. He was stationed and served aboard the USS Blenny, a Balao class submarine, making three war patrols in the Java Sea and South China Sea areas. He earned the Submarine Combat Pin and other medals. Upon Discharge from the Navy on February 22, 1946, he returned to Omaha, NE and worked at various jobs until going to work for the Chicago, Burlington & Quincy Railroad (now known as Burlington Northern Santa Fe - BNSF) in 1949. During his tenure with the railroad, he also worked for eight years for the Omaha Public Power District. In 1974, the BNSF railroad transferred him to Denver, Colorado. Mr. Votrobek and family lived in Lakewood, Colorado for 12 years. He retired from the railroad in 1982 as the Regional Manager of Transportation Services. He and his wife moved to Windsor, Colorado in 1986. After retirement, he became active in parish volunteer ministry and served at both St. Bernadette Catholic Church, in Lakewood, Colorado and Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in Windsor, Colorado. He and Mrs. Votrobek traveled frequently. He was a member of the U.S. Submarine Veterans of WWII and served as a past National Chairman of the U.S. Submarine Veterans of WWII National Convention held in Omaha, Nebraska in 1967. He is a past member of the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Federation of Eagles (F.O.E). In his last years, Mr. Votrobek lived in a senior living community in Castle Rock, Colorado. He is preceded in death by his wife, Delores, his parents, his brother, Richard, and his daughter Janice Ferguson. He is survived by sister, Dolores Woods, of Omaha, NE; two sons, John (Shirley), of Omaha, NE and James (Marsha) of Castle Rock, CO; three daughters, Judith Campbell of Pueblo, CO, Alice Blazek of Kingwood, TX and Joyce Votrobek of Denver, CO; 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to either the American Heart Association
or the Foundation for Peripheral Neuropathy.Family and friends may visit the online memorial tribute at www.allnuttftcollins.com to leave condolences or a personal note for the family.