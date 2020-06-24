Joleen Freemyer
Joleen Williams Freemyer, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, passed away peacefully June 17, 2020 surrounded by her family. Joleen was born to Roland and Hilda Williams May 1, 1934 in Salt Lake City at the home of her Grandpa and Grandma Belcher. Joleen attended school at Uintah School District in Vernal Utah graduating from Uintah High School. She met David A. Freemyer while living in Vernal, Utah. They were married May 28, 1954. She is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She is survived by her husband, and children Deana Cheal, Debra Stoneman (John) Dana Kern (Larry), Kathy Noble (Brad) and Allen Freemyer (Windsor). She has 21 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents,three brothers,one sister,two grandchildren, and one great grandchild.

Published in Greeley Tribune on Jun. 24, 2020.
