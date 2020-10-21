Jolene Heiden, 58, of Greeley, passed away on October 18, 2020 in Loveland, Colorado. She was born to Donald and Gloria (McCoy) Heiden on December 16, 1961 in Clarion, Iowa. She attended Greeley West High School and received her AA from Aims Community College. Jolene proudly worked for Greeley-Evans School District 6 for 30 years as a Food Service Manager. Jolene enjoyed craft and cross stitching, reading and traveling. Above all, she loved and adored her family, especially her grandkids. Jolene is survived by her children, Jennifer (Aaron) Berning and Ric (Krystal) Reed; grandchildren, Kristian Berning (Rakaye Carmichael), Zachariah Berning, Jason Sanchez, Anjelina Reed, Chase Berning, Madison Reed, Damon Lucero and Maci Reed; great grandchild, Achaeus Berning; her parents; siblings, Dwayne Heiden, Lonnie (Julie) Heiden, Mike (Mindy) Heiden, Matt (Alysha) Heiden and Kim Heiden. She was preceded in death by brother, Eddie Heiden. Life Celebration visitation will be held between 5-7 pm, Friday, October 23, 2020 and Life Celebration service will be held at 11 am, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Avenue in Greeley. To leave condolences for Jolene's family, www.adamsoncares.com

