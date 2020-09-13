1/1
Jonathon Murillo
1989 - 2020
Jonathon Murillo, of Greeley, passed away September 4, 2020. Jonathon was born January 12, 1989, to Cosme and Bertha (Lozano) Murillo Barron. Jonathon grew up in Greeley and was a 2007 graduate from Northridge High School. He was very social and loved to hang out with family and friends. He enjoyed music and playing cards was a favorite pastime. He was a huge Raiders fan and enjoyed watching the Dodgers play baseball. He also loved his faithful companion, his dog, Rosco. He is survived by his son, Alijah Jay Murillo, his father, Cosme, brothers, Tom, Vince, Paul, Steve, Chris, and Adrian Montoya, sisters Josette and Roxanne Murillo. He is preceded in death by his mother, Bertha Lozano. A visitation will be held, Saturday, September 19, at Allnutt Macy Chapel, 6521 W. 20th Street, at 11:00 a.m. A funeral service following at 12:00 p.m. Please visit www.allnuttgreeley.com to send condolences to the family.

Published in Greeley Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
