José (Joe) Cleto Nuñez, aged 83, passed away on November 16th, 2020. He was born on April 5th, 1937 in Greeley, Colorado to Manuela Nuñez and Concepción Lopez. Joe was married for 59 years to Lilly Yanas Nuñez, who preceded him in death on November 10th, 2020. Joe is survived by his four children: John Michael Nuñez and his wife Kristen of Monument CO, Daniel Nuñez of Littleton CO, Teresa Curtis of Frederick CO, and Lili Nuñez Mueh and her husband Kurt Mueh of Colorado Springs CO; his ten grandchildren: Matthew Nuñez and Olivia Nuñez of Monument, Jacob Curtis, Natalie Thayer, Caroline Curtis, Isaiah Curtis, Daisy Curtis, and Violet Curtis of Frederick CO, Hans Mueh and Henri Mueh of Colorado Springs; and three great-grandchildren (soon to be four): Israel Curtis, Ximena Curtis, and Iris Thayer. Joe was a decorated Vietnam veteran and career officer in the United States Air Force and retired at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel from his last duty assignment at F.E. Warren AFB in Cheyenne WY. He was the recipient of the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal with one oak leave cluster, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with palm. After retiring from the Air Force, Joe continued to serve his country and community by holding government positions in the federal and state level. He served as the Secretary's representative for the Rocky Mountain Region of the Department of Labor, and as Regional Director for the US Department of Health and Human Services. Joe was also elected twice to the Colorado State Legislature and served with distinction as State Representative for CO House District-64. Joe was a dedicated husband and father who always prioritized his family above all else. He loved being with his grandchildren and enjoyed watching them grow up and hearing about their many accomplishments. Joe was loved by his family and respected in the community and will be greatly missed. Funeral Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at Horan & McConaty Funeral Home,, 5303 E. County Line Rd, Centennial, CO (303)-221-0030, where an online guest register is available at www.horancares.com. Visitation will be from 3pm - 6pm on December 1st at Horan & McConaty Funeral Home. A joint funeral mass for Joe and his wife Lilly will be held at Pax Christi Catholic Church in Highlands Ranch CO at 11:30am on December 2nd. Burial Services will be held at the Ft Logan Military Cemetery on December 4th at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Weld Community Foundation Community Impact Fund in Greeley CO, in Joe's honor.

