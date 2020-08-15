1/1
Jose Gonzales
1978 - 2020
Jose Gonzales, 42, of Greeley, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2020 in Greeley. Jose was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Joe Gonzales & Irma Lopez on July 25, 1978. Jose moved to Greeley in 1987 and graduated from Greeley Central in 1996. He was the life of any party he attended and his laugh was contagious. In his free time, he enjoyed playing softball, fishing and spending time outdoors. His free spirited nature will be greatly missed. Jose is survived by his children, Mariah Waswick, and Payton Gonzales; Mother, Irma Lopez; siblings, Joseph (Vickie) Trippy, Cindy (Oscar) Gonzales), Victoria (Manuel) Ortiz, and Daniel (Isabel) Jones; 12 nieces & nephews; many aunts and uncles; lifetime-best-friends, Matt Lemmo, and Robert Gelatt; his Cat-son, Phelps. He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Gonzales; twin sisters, Monica & Monique Lopez-Sierra; and his maternal and paternal grandparents. A private family Celebration of Life will be planned in Wyoming at a later date. To leave condolences with Jose's family visit NCCcremation.com

Published in Greeley Tribune on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
