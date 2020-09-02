Jose Jaramilllo

Jose Ignacio (Joe) Jaramillo passed away peacefully on August 23, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. Joe loved spending time with his family, doing yard work and listening to music. As he got in his 80's; he loved traveling to Denver, New Mexico and Oklahoma to visit relatives. At the age of 94 he was going to the casinos gambling with his children and grandchildren. He was born September 14, 1924 to Candido and Pablita Jaramillo in Lobatos, Colorado. He has resided in Greeley since 1963. His devout faith carried him through the difficulties and joys of life and he loved to pray. Benina and Joe had been members of St. Peter's Catholic Church for over 50 years. He is survived by 4 sons Andrew (Rita), Tom (Pat), Paul (Monica), Louie (Leslie) from Greeley and his 3 daughters, Dolores Holland (Timothy) from Littleton, Loretta Towns (Timothy) from Tulsa Ok, Sherrie Cook (Timothy) from Castle Pines. Joe has 14 grandchildren, Robert, Terri, Stacy, T.J., Matt, Brittani, Ashley, David, Kersten, Cera, Joe, Tommy, Nikolas and Derrek, and 12 great grandchildren. He is also survived by brother Louie Jaramillo (Viola); sisters, Beatrice Brown and Mercedes Godfrey. Joe will be missed greatly by those who loved him. He has gone to be with the most beautiful girl that he has loved and missed since her passing. We love you dad give mom our love when you see her. He was preceded in death by his wife Benina to whom he was married to for 65 years; his parents Candido and Pablita; 3 brothers, Candido, Armando and Paul Jaramillo and two sisters, Hazel Lopez and Arlene Farmer. In lieu of flower, memorial contributions in Joe Jaramillo's name can be made out to St. Peters Catholic Church in care of Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000. 47th Avenue, Greeley, Colorado 80634. To leave condolences for Joe' family, www.adamsoncares.com Visitation will be held from 6-8 pm followed by a rosary, Thursday September 3rd at Adamson Life Celebration Home in Greeley. Life Celebration service will be held at 9:30 am, Friday, September 4 at St. Peters Catholic Church, 915 12th Street in Greeley, Colorado.

