1/1
Jose Ramirez Jr.
1981 - 2020
Jose Ramirez Jr., of Greeley, passed away July 6, at his home. Jose was born October 21, 1961, in Littlefield, Texas, to Jose and Blasa (Salinas) Ramirez. Jose married Mary Beth Salazar on May 9, 1981 in Longmont, Colorado, and together they had three beautiful daughters, Amanda, Abigail and Ashley. Jose was a hardworking and dedicated man. He worked as a maintenance technician, currently for Jewell Management, in Greeley. Jose was a loving husband, father, grandfather and father-in-law. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed fishing and listening to Tejano music. Jose absolutely loved the Broncos, he was quite the football fan. Jose is survived by his wife Mary Beth, daughters Amanda (Roberto) Ortiz, Abigail (Tomas) Melendez and Ashley (Mariah Hayes) Ramirez, grandchildren, Ayla Ortiz, Abrielle Ortiz, Annessa Ortiz, Arianna Ortiz and Taurina "Rini" Melendez, his father, Jose Ramirez Sr. and a nephew, Johnnie Ramirez Jr. He is preceded in death by his mother, Blasa Ramirez, a brother, Johnnie Ramirez Sr., and a nephew, Jeramiah Ramirez. Visitation will be held Friday, July 10, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Allnutt Macy Chapel, 6521 W. 20th Street, Greeley, CO 80634. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, July 11, at the Allnutt Macy Chapel at 9:30 a.m., interment to follow at Linn Grove Cemetery. Please visit www.allnuttgreeley.com to send condolences to the family.

Published in Greeley Tribune on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Allnutt Funeral Service-Greeley
JUL
11
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Allnutt Funeral Service-Greeley
Funeral services provided by
Allnutt Funeral Service-Greeley
6521 W 20Th St
Greeley, CO 80634
(970) 352-3366
