Joseph Salamanca

Joe Salamanca passed away on July 31, 2020 after a difficult battle with COVID-19. He was 68 years old. Joe was born March 3, 1952 to Tony and Margaret (Garcia) Salamanca in Greeley, CO. He was raised in Platteville, CO on the family farm. Joe attended Valley High School, where he was a member of the wrestling team and played the saxophone in The Jazz and Marching Bands. He graduated in 1970. Shortly after high school, Joe worked at Wright-McGill before moving to Sacramento,CA where he learned masonry alongside his cousins and brother, Tony. After returning home to Colorado, Joe was a foreman at Stoner Masonry Co for almost 10 years. He bricked many homes in Denver and along the front range before settling in with The Quality Assurance Department at Golden Aluminum for the last 27 years. In his free time, you would find Joe in the family garden. Following in his Dad and Brother Al's footsteps, he continued the family farm where he grew a variety of chilies and sweet corn. In addition to the crops, Joe raised a vast array of gladiolus for his mother. Alongside Joe, you would find his grandson, Gabriel and nephews, Alex and Isaiah, who enjoyed being mentored about all things "farming". Joe was also an avid dart player. He was a member of the Rocky Mountain Dart Association, where he was affectionately known as "Joe Mama" to his fellow darters. Joe also enjoyed riding his Harley with the love of his life, Stephanie and spending time with family. Above all, Joe's greatest accomplishment was his daughter, Stephanie. There was nothing in life he loved more or was more proud of, then her. Joe was kind, loving, hardworking and so much more. He was a strong yet peaceful man. He loved nature and all the beauty it provided. Joe loved learning new things and sharing his wisdom with others. He was a jokester and a storyteller. He loved karaoke and music across all genres. He loved life and those in it with all his soul. Though the impact of Joe's passing is beyond measure, our family is so blessed and grateful to have had such a wonderful, loving soul in our lives. Joe is survived by his fiancee, Stephanie Delgado of Brighton; Daughter, Stephanie Salamanca (Apollo Bastidas) of Brighton; Grandchildren: Gabriel, Jasmine, Emberly and Othello; Mother, Margaret Salamanca of Platteville; Brothers, Tony (Linda) Salamanca of Lake Havasu City, AZ; Phil (Kathy) Salamanca of Greeley; Sisters, Margaret Salamanca of Ft. Lupton; Rebecca (Tom) Rangel of Greeley; Elizabeth (Gentry) O'Dell of Gilcrest; Ramona Salamanca of Gilcrest as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Joe is preceded in death by his Dad, Tony Salamanca; Brother, Alfonso Salamanca; Niece, Sherry Slate Callender and Nephew, Doug Slate. Due to current restrictions, services will be private. Joe will be laid to rest at Mizpah Cemetery in Platteville. It was Joe's wish to reach out and help families that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of this, in lieu of flowers, The Salamanca Family is asking donations be made to your local food bank in Joe's honor.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store