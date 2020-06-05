Juan Contreras, 17, of Gilcrest, passed away on May 29, 2020 in Denver. He was born in Greeley on March 27, 2003 to Perlita R. Hernandez and Juan M.



Contreras and was raised in Gilcrest.



He attended Meeker Elementary, Gilcrest Elementary, North Valley Middle School and was recently studying online at Colorado Virtual Academy. Juan loved old cars, mechanics, Marvel comics, movies, music, cooking and was recently into painting.



He enjoyed spending time with all his family and was a very funny and kindhearted person. Juan is survived by his parents; Perlita R. Hernandez (Miguel A. Figueroa) and Juan M. Contreras (Nicole Lucero), sisters; Sabrina A. Figueroa, Desiree Contreras, Alyssa Contreras and Briauna Rios and, brothers; Julian A. Contreras, Raul A. Figueroa, Dametre A. Contreras and Israel Lucero, aunts; Katy Lucero, Alicia Hernandez, Jessica Pineda, Sandy Mejia-Rodas, Jannet Contreras, Janet Hernandez, Maribel Figueroa, Susana Figueroa and Nayeli Figueroa, uncles; Oscar M. Hernandez, Diego Hernandez and David Lucero, grand-parents; Fidela Hernandez, Oscar M. Hernandez, Carmen Contreras and Juan Contreras, great-grandparents; Guadalupe Contreras and Catalina Alvarez, nieces; Nayeli Ailena Contreras, Maliyah Rain Contreras, Raegan Nicole Contreras, Azaelea Dre Contreras and Nova Dawn Contreras, and cousins; Leah Hernandez, Andrea Vizcaino, Zena



Lucero, Angelica Hernandez, Oscar Hernandez, Orlando Hernandez, David Lucero, Jazmine Lucero, Jose Romero, Karina Romero, Brenda Romero, Natalie Perez, David Perez, Dalia Perez, Yanisse Figueroa, Kamyla Figueroa, JR Figueroa, Hector Mateos, Hugo Mateos, Hendrick Mateos, Hennesies Mateos, Anastasia Contreras, Andy Pineda, Aileen Pineda, Jasmin Mejia-Rodas and Pedro Mejia-Rodas He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents; Jesus Carranza, Cleotilde Carranza Reyes, Jose Contreras, Idolina Juarez & Julian Hernandez Visitation will be from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Stoddard Funeral Home, 3205 W 28th Street, Greeley, Colorado 80634.



PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT WE CAN ONLY ALLOW 50 GUESTS IN THE BUILDING AT A TIME.

A Memorial Service will be at 2:00 pm on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Mosaic Church, 3451 23rd Ave, Evans, Colorado 80620. A reception will be from 3:00 - 6:00 pm following the Memorial service at the Moose Lodge, 2456 11th Ave, Evans

