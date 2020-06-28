Juan Florez, 86, of Eaton, passed away on June 21, 2020 in Greeley, Colorado. he was born to Luis and Crecencia Florez on August 29, 1933 in Texas. Juan enjoyed playing the base and guitar and singing with his kids. he loved working with his hands and maintaining his vegetable garden. Above all, he loved his family, especially his grandkids and great grandkids. Juan is survived by his children, Juan (Elva) Florez, Sylvia Florez, Luis (Yolanda) Florez, Jesus (Rashall) Florez, Julian (Sandra) Florez, Irma Montez, Marylou Rosas, Jose (Inez) Florez, Lucia (Jose Luis) Cruz and Alfredo (Derlyn) Florez; 35 grandchild, 70 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren; sister, Antonia Martinez and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Josefina; his parents; grandchildren, Rebecca Florez, Xavier Florez, Maria Rosas and Josiah Cruz; siblings, Tranquilino Florez and Maria Martinez. To leave condolences for Juan's family, www.adamsoncares.com Life celebration visitation will be held 4-8 p, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 with service at 10 am, July 2, 2020 both at Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Avenue in Greeley.

