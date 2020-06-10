Juanita G. Colle, 78, of Greeley, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Swedish Medical Center in Denver. She was born May 19, 1942 to Marshall & Mable (Hall) Coakley in Hacker Valley, West Virginia. She married Calvin Harold Colle. He preceded her in death. She worked most of her life as a driver and enjoyed chatting and getting to know people. Shopping was another favorite pastime. She is survived by her sons, Harold Christopher & Randy Kurt (Regina) Colle, her brothers, Jim, Arnold, & Robert, her sisters, Lea, Edith and Virginia, and 2 grandchildren. She was preceded in death 2 brothers, Olden & Woodrow Coakley. Private family services will be held. An online guestbook and obituary available at www.moserfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store