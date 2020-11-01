Julia LoIacono, 56, of Greeley, passed away on October 26, 2020 in Windsor. Julia was born on June 27, 1964 in Glendale, Arizona to Sebastian and Selma (Wehl) LoIacono. Julia grew up in Greeley and graduated from Greeley West in 1982. She received her Bachelor's Degree from Columbia College in 1992. Julia worked for State Farm Insurance as a Catastrophe Adjuster for 35 years, she lived for work. She enjoyed traveling, loved the beach and loved animals, especially dogs. She attended St. Mary's Catholic Church. She is survived by her mother Selma LoIacono of Greeley, sister Judy Sauriol and husband David of Ellenton, Florida, niece Jodi Monares and husband Dan, great-niece Whitney Monares and great-nephew Jake Monares all of Johnstown. She was preceded in death by her father. Due to Covid, a private family service will be held November 6, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to the Weld County Humane Society in care of Adamson Life Celebration Home. Friends may send condolences to AdamsonCares.com.

